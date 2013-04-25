FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Letta says EU can change austerity policies
#World News
April 25, 2013 / 5:02 PM / in 4 years

Italy's Letta says EU can change austerity policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's prime minister designate Enrico Letta (R) leaves his private residence in downtown Rome April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian prime minister-designate Enrico Letta said on Thursday that the time had come for the European Union to soften its focus on economic austerity policies that had crushed growth in crisis-hit countries including Italy.

“If Italy wants and if there is a parliament prepared to support the policies of the government which I intend to form, which wants to change the approach in Europe ... I think we can profit from a moment in which this is possible,” Letta told officials from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in a meeting.

Reporting By James Mackenzie

