Letta says Italy must focus on growth immediately

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta speaks at the Lower house of the parliament in Rome, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy must focus immediately on reviving its economy and it will lobby its European partners to obtain more growth-oriented policies at the EU level, new Prime Minister Enrico Letta said in his maiden speech to parliament on Monday.

Letta said that later this week he would visit leaders in Brussels, Paris and Berlin to demonstrate the importance Italy attached to EU-wide economic strategy.

“We will die of fiscal consolidation alone, growth policies cannot wait any longer,” Letta said, noting that the country’s economic situation remains “serious” after more than a decade of stagnation.