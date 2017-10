Italy's Prime Minister-in-waiting Romano Prodi talks to reporters at the Quirinale Palace in Rome in this May 16, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s center-left failed in its bid to elect former Prime Minister Romano Prodi as president in the fourth round of voting on Friday, falling well short of a majority of the 1,007 electors in parliament.

The next round of voting is expected on Saturday and center-left officials say they will make a new effort to win Prodi’s election then.

Prodi won less than 400 votes. He needed an absolute majority of 504 to win.