FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy parliament fails to elect president in fifth vote
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 20, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 4 years

Italy parliament fails to elect president in fifth vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An overhead view during the second day of the presidential election in the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian parliament failed to elect a president in the fifth round of voting on Saturday, with most electors returning blank ballots after a disagreement over candidates threw the main center-left alliance into disarray.

The best-supported candidate in the fifth ballot, left-wing academic Stefano Rodota, backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, got 210 votes, far short of the 504 required to win.

The center-right alliance led by Silvio Berlusconi boycotted the vote.

Parliament will vote again on Saturday afternoon. Italian media reported that if no winner emerges, voting may be suspended until Monday.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.