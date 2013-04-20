Italy parliament fails to elect president in fifth vote

An overhead view during the second day of the presidential election in the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian parliament failed to elect a president in the fifth round of voting on Saturday, with most electors returning blank ballots after a disagreement over candidates threw the main center-left alliance into disarray.

The best-supported candidate in the fifth ballot, left-wing academic Stefano Rodota, backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, got 210 votes, far short of the 504 required to win.

The center-right alliance led by Silvio Berlusconi boycotted the vote.

Parliament will vote again on Saturday afternoon. Italian media reported that if no winner emerges, voting may be suspended until Monday.