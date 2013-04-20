Italy parliament fails to elect president in fifth vote

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian parliament failed to elect a president in the fifth round of voting on Saturday, with most electors returning blank ballots after a disagreement over candidates threw the main center-left alliance into disarray.
The best-supported candidate in the fifth ballot, left-wing academic Stefano Rodota, backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, got 210 votes, far short of the 504 required to win.
The center-right alliance led by Silvio Berlusconi boycotted the vote.
Parliament will vote again on Saturday afternoon. Italian media reported that if no winner emerges, voting may be suspended until Monday.
