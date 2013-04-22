Italy president tells parties to stop fighting, quickly form government

Italy's newly re-elected president Giorgio Napolitano (C) speaks flanked by lower house President Laura Boldrini (L) and her upper house counterpart Pietro Grasso at the lower house of the parliament in Rome, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, in a tough address to the country’s squabbling political parties, said on Monday they must agree to form a government without delay.

In his inaugural address to parliament after an unprecedented presidential re-election, the 87-year-old head of state repeatedly attacked the parties for their endless conflict and failure to reach agreement since an election in February.

He told the parliamentarians only a broad coalition was possible in the current circumstances and they must swiftly form an administration capable of winning confidence votes in both houses of parliament.