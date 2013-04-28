FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy minister says Rome shooting "isolated act"
April 28, 2013

Italy minister says Rome shooting "isolated act"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man believed to be the shooter lies on the ground detained by Carabinieri after gunshots were fired in front of Chigi Palace in Rome April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME (Reuters) - The shooting outside the Italian prime minister’s office in Rome as a new government was being sworn in on Sunday appeared to be an isolated incident, newly installed Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said.

“An initial examination of the incident suggests that this can be considered as an isolated act,” Alfano told reporters, adding that further checks were being carried out.

He said there was no cause for concern about the overall security situation in Italy but added that protective measures had been stepped up at potential targets.

An unemployed man in his 40s was arrested following the shooting in which two police officers and a passerby were injured.

Reporting By James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
