Italy PM Letta says electoral law must be changed by next vote

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta (R) gestures next to deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Angelino Alfano at the Lower house of the parliament in Rome, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s widely condemned electoral law will be changed before the next national election, new Prime Minister Enrico Letta said in his first speech to parliament on Monday.

“We must solemnly make the commitment that February’s was the last vote conducted under the current electoral law,” Letta said, adding that it must be replaced with a system able to guarantee stable governments.

Letta formed a broad coalition government after two months of political stalemate following the election, which left no political group in control of parliament.

He said he would verify his government’s progress on reforms after 18 months and would “draw the consequences” if his plans had been blocked by political vetoes.