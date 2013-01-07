Ally says Berlusconi will not stand as premiership candidate

ROME (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi will not stand as candidate for prime minister in next month’s Italian election under the terms of a coalition deal with the Northern League, the head of the pro-devolution party said on Monday.

The pact is vital for Berlusconi’s plans to undermine the center-left government expected to emerge from the February 24-25 election but the League’s rank and file oppose the scandal-plagued media magnate as a candidate for prime minister.

Northern League leader Roberto Maroni told a news conference the coalition deal “says explicitly that the candidate for prime minister will not be Silvio Berlusconi. Silvio Berlusconi accepted the request to not stand as prime minister.”