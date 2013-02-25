Italy vote may be blow to Europe, euro- centre-left official

ROME (Reuters) - Italy faces a period of instability that will hurt Europe and the euro if preliminary projections are confirmed and there is no stable majority in the Senate, a top center-left official said on Monday.

Most projections have showed the center-right ahead in key regions needed to control the Senate. Data regarding the lower house, which includes younger voters, have yet to be reported.

Referring to the sum of the votes of Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right bloc and Beppe Grillo’s 5-Star Movement, Enrico Letta, deputy head of the Democratic Party (PD), said: “If these results are confirmed, then 55 to 60 percent of Italian voters have voted brutally against the euro, Europe, (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel and Germany.”

“This vote may deal a very heavy blow to Europe,” he said on RAI state television. “This is the beginning of a very complicated week in which a stable government should have been put in place to help guide a forecast exit from the crisis, but instead we may have a totally unstable government.”