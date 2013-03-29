FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's centre-left rejects coalition with Berlusconi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s center-left Democratic Party (PD) on Friday rejected a coalition proposed by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as the way out of a deep political crisis, leaving Italy in total deadlock following an election last month.

The PD’s deputy leader Enrico Letta said after meeting President Giorgio Napolitano that a grand coalition between the traditional parties “would not be the choice of change the country has asked for.”

PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani this week failed to gather enough support for a government. However, Letta said that the party was still seeking the involvement of all parties to form an administration that would pass a key package of reforms.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Barry Moody

