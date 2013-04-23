FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's president to name new premier Wednesday: center left official
April 23, 2013 / 6:26 PM / in 4 years

Italy's president to name new premier Wednesday: center left official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano is expected to announce his decision on a new premier on Wednesday, center-left official Enrico Letta said.

Letta, the outgoing deputy leader of the center-left Democratic Party (PD), spoke after Napolitano completed a rapid round of consultations with political parties on Tuesday following his unprecedented re-election last weekend.

Napolitano is rushing to end a two-month crisis since elections in February and both the center-left and Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right said after their talks with him that they would back a broad-based government.

Reporting by Barry Moody, editing by James Mackenzie

