Berlusconi ally seen leading Lombardy regional election: TV poll
February 26, 2013 / 1:52 PM / 5 years ago

Berlusconi ally seen leading Lombardy regional election: TV poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - An ally of Silvio Berlusconi is leading in the vote for the Lombardy regional government, a key race that could have a major impact on national politics, according to an opinion poll published on SkyTG 24.

The poll, first issued on Monday and repeated on Tuesday, points to a win for Northern League leader Roberto Maroni that could reinforce the coalition between Berlusconi’s center-right People of Freedom (PDL) party and the pro-devolution League.

The Lombardy ballot, which took place on the same day as the general election which failed to produce a parliamentary majority, has no direct effect on the national vote but a loss for Maroni would be a blow to the fragile center-right alliance.

The Sky Italia poll gave Maroni taking 38 percent of the vote, three points ahead of his nearest rival.

Counting in the regional poll began on Tuesday and a result is not expected until later in the afternoon.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by James Mackenzie

