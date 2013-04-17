FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Bersani to propose ex-Senate speaker as president
April 17, 2013 / 6:10 PM / in 4 years

Italy's Bersani to propose ex-Senate speaker as president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani will propose former Senate speaker Franco Marini as candidate for Italy’s president at a meeting of his Democratic Party on Wednesday, a party source said.

Marini, a prominent Catholic and former leader of the moderate CISL union, would have the backing of Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right bloc and the centrists led by Prime Minister Mario Monti, the source said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bersani issued a statement saying he believed that an agreement on a candidate was possible.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi; writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody

