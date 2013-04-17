Italy's Bersani to propose ex-Senate speaker as president

ROME (Reuters) - Center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani will propose former Senate speaker Franco Marini as candidate for Italy’s president at a meeting of his Democratic Party on Wednesday, a party source said.

Marini, a prominent Catholic and former leader of the moderate CISL union, would have the backing of Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right bloc and the centrists led by Prime Minister Mario Monti, the source said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bersani issued a statement saying he believed that an agreement on a candidate was possible.