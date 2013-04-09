FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bersani-Berlusconi meeting was "good"-centre-left official
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2013 / 5:04 PM / in 4 years

Bersani-Berlusconi meeting was "good"-centre-left official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A meeting between center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani and his center-right rival Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday to discuss how to break Italy’s political deadlock went well but much more progress is needed, a center-left official said.

“It was a good meeting but it is just the beginning,” Enrico Letta, deputy leader of Bersani’s Democratic Party told reporters on his way to a news conference.

Bersani won a lower house majority in February elections but fell short of the Senate majority which would have allowed him to govern. He has so far refused Berlusconi’s demands for a “grand coalition” between the rival forces.

Reporting By Steve Scherer, writing by Catherine Hornby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.