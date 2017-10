Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti gestures before casting his vote at the polling station in Milan, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday that all parties had a responsibility to ensure that a government could be formed after inconclusive elections left no party able to form a majority in the upper house.

“A government for the country must be assured,” he said but added that it would be premature to discuss possible outcomes.