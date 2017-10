Italian President Giorgio Napolitano lifts his hat as he meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) for talks at the Chancellery in Berlin February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ROME (Reuters) - Italy must promptly form a government and needs to be united to tackle the problems facing the country, President Giorgio Napolitano said on Friday.

“The problems and questions facing us call for Italy to form a government and make strong efforts towards cohesion,” Napolitano said during a ceremonial event.