FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy president to announce on Friday next step in trying to form government
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 21, 2013 / 6:53 PM / in 5 years

Italy president to announce on Friday next step in trying to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano lifts his hat as he meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) for talks at the Chancellery in Berlin February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ROME (Reuters) - President Giorgio Napolitano said he would announce on Friday his decision on the next steps towards forming a new Italian government.

Napolitano made a brief announcement to reporters at his Quirinale palace on Thursday evening, after completing two days of consultations with political parties on how to end a deep impasse following inconclusive elections in February.

“I need to review my ideas on what decision to take. Tomorrow I will announce and explain them,” Napolitano said.

Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Barry Moody

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.