Italy president to announce on Friday next step in trying to form government

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano lifts his hat as he meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) for talks at the Chancellery in Berlin February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ROME (Reuters) - President Giorgio Napolitano said he would announce on Friday his decision on the next steps towards forming a new Italian government.

Napolitano made a brief announcement to reporters at his Quirinale palace on Thursday evening, after completing two days of consultations with political parties on how to end a deep impasse following inconclusive elections in February.

“I need to review my ideas on what decision to take. Tomorrow I will announce and explain them,” Napolitano said.