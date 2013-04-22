FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Napolitano reads riot act to Italy's politicians
April 22, 2013 / 3:33 PM / in 4 years

Napolitano reads riot act to Italy's politicians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's newly re-elected President Giorgio Napolitano (C) speaks at the Quirinale palace in Rome in this picture provided by the Italian Presidency Press Office April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Italian Presidency Press Office/Handout

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Monday he had agreed to his re-election as head of state because of an unprecedented political deadlock and threatened to resign if politicians failed to implement vital reforms.

Reading the riot act to Italy’s politicians at his inauguration in parliament, Napolitano bitterly attacked their failures and irresponsibility, especially in failing to reform a dysfunctional electoral law.

Occasionally choking back tears, he said he had reluctantly agreed to an unprecedented second term at the age of 87, because of alarm over the political situation.

Writing by Barry Moody; editing by James Mackenzie

