Italy president to meet PM designate Letta, who may announce government

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano on Saturday summoned Prime Minister-designate Enrico Letta to meet him in the Quirinale Palace at 11:00 a.m. EDT, a statement from Napolitano’s office said.

The statement did not specify the nature of the meeting, but Letta has been working to form a government since Wednesday and was expected to present the composition of his cabinet to Napolitano on Saturday.

If Letta has finalized his government, it could be sworn in either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.