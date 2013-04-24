FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Letta to start talks on government, warns other parties
#World News
April 24, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Letta to start talks on government, warns other parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deputy leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Enrico Letta gestures as he speaks to reporters at the Quirinale Palace in Rome April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Enrico Letta said on Wednesday he would begin talks to form an administration on Thursday but said support from other parties was needed and the government would not be formed “at all costs”.

Immediately after President Giorgio Napolitano gave him a mandate to form a government at the Quirinale Palace, Letta said he would focus on jobs and helping small business as well as much-needed institutional reforms.

He said the European Union had focused too heavily on austerity policies and more needed to be done to promote economic growth.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by James Mackenzie

