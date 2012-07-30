Italy president urges speedy electoral reform

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano told political parties on Monday to make faster progress to reform the electoral law and expressed concern over speculation that there may be an early general election.

Napolitano said in a statement that the parties supporting Mario Monti’s government had neglected an appeal he made early this month to agree new voting rules, saying their positions had instead become “more evasive and polemic”.

He said a new law was particularly important to reinforce Italy’s international credibility “at a time of persistent grave difficulties and challenges”. Italy’s electoral rules are widely blamed for failing to produce stable, lasting governments.

Italian benchmark borrowing costs are hovering around 6 percent as the euro zone debt crisis shows no sign of easing and this week Monti is visiting several European capitals to try to agree ways to calm markets.

Last week Monti - a “technocrat” drafted in after Silvio Berlusconi resigned from the post last year - urged the parties to agree on a new electoral law to reassure financial markets of the stability of a new government after elections scheduled for spring next year.

All sides say they want to change the current rules, adopted in 2005, but after weeks of talks, serious disagreements remain, fuelling market doubt about the capacity of Italy’s much criticized political class to agree significant reforms once Monti leaves office.

Steadily worsening relations within the right-left ruling coalition have also led to growing speculation that the government may soon be brought down and a quick election held in the autumn, yet Napolitano made clear he would resist this.

He pointed out that he is the only figure who has the constitutional power to dissolve parliament and called for “maximum caution and responsibility” from politicians and commentators in discussions over the future of the government.