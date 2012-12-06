Italy president says political tensions should not alarm markets

ROME (Reuters) - President Giorgio Napolitano said on Thursday international markets should not be alarmed by rising political tensions in Italy and he would work to avoid a crisis.

Napolitano, who ultimately decides whether a new election should be called, spoke after the centre-right PDL party withdrew its support in parliament for technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti, raising the risk that his government would fall.

Speaking to a local government association, Napolitano said: “There are pre-electoral political tensions that even outside Italy can be understood without creating alarm about the institutional strength of the country.”

He said there must be “an ordered, non-precipitous and non-turbulent end to the legislature.” Elections are already expected in March.