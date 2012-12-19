FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 19, 2012 / 6:07 PM / in 5 years

Italy president open to holding elections on Feb. 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano attends a joint news conference with French President after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s president on Wednesday indicated that the country could hold a general election on Feb 24.

A statement from the presidential palace said Napolitano had “acknowledged” the opinion of Interior Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri that Feb 24 was the best day to go to the polls.

Wrangling among Italy’s political parties in chaotic pre-election maneuvers has caused the possible date to be bounced back and forth between April and February. Napolitano’s statement was the clearest indication yet that February 24 was the favored date.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Barry Moody

