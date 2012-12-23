Monti says will probably never be Italian president

Italian caretaker Prime Minister Mario Monti gestures during an end of the year news conference in Rome December 23, 2012. Monti said on Sunday that he would be ready to offer his leadership to political forces that adopt his agenda of reforms the country needs. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian caretaker Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday he doubted that he would ever be Italian president, a role for which he has often been suggested as a possible candidate.

At an end year news conference at which Monti said he would consider standing for prime minister at a national election in February, he was asked whether he might be well suited to the role of head of state.

Monti said the question referred to “times and events which will probably never materialize.”