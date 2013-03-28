FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy president to hold new talks with parties Friday
March 28, 2013 / 7:14 PM / in 5 years

Italy president to hold new talks with parties Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano speaks during a news conference at the Quirinale Presidential palace in Rome March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - President Giorgio Napolitano will hold a new round of talks with Italy’s political parties on Friday to try to form a government after last month’s inconclusive elections, the president’s office said.

The statement came after center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani said on Thursday that his week-long attempt to find cross-party support for an administration had not produced results.

Napolitano’s talks will begin at 1000 GMT and will be completed before the end of the day, a spokesman for the president said.

The talks will begin with Silvio Berlusconi’s People of Freedom party, the spokesman said. The final meeting, with Bersani’s Democratic party, is scheduled to begin at 1730 GMT.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Naomi O'Leary

