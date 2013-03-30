FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy president says will remain in office until mandate ends
March 30, 2013 / 12:32 PM / 5 years ago

Italy president says will remain in office until mandate ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano speaks during a news conference at the Quirinale Presidential palace in Rome March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Saturday he would remain in office until his mandate ends on May 15, ruling out an immediate resignation to allow new elections to be held as soon as possible.

Napolitano told reporters that the failure of political parties to reach agreement on forming a new government after last month’s deadlocked elections had shown that his options were limited.

However he added that: “until the final day, I can at least contribute to creating conditions that are more favorable to the aim of unblocking a political situation which has ended up with irreconcilable positions.”

Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
