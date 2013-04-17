Italy's Bersani says conditions exist for agreement on president

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center left leader Pier Luigi Bersani said on Wednesday rival parties may be able to reach an agreement on the election of the next president of the Republic.

“It seems to me that the search for a commonly shared solution has reached a good point. I believe the conditions exist to put forward a proposal to the parliamentary groups that meet this evening,” Bersani said in statement.

Voting for the next head of state, elected by both houses of parliament and a number of regional government representatives, begins on Thursday.