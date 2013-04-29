FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Letta says will stop mid-year housing tax payment
April 29, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Letta says will stop mid-year housing tax payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta (L) and Italian President Giorgio Napolitano are seen before the swearing in ceremony of the new government at Quirinale palace in Rome in this picture provided by the Italian Presidency Press Office April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Italian Presidency Press Office/Handout

ROME (Reuters) - New Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday his government would stop the scheduled June installment of a hated property tax and would weigh a wider reform of the levy.

Speaking ahead of the first of two confidence votes later on Monday, Letta also said his government would stop an increase in value added tax already foreseen for July, and that payroll taxes for companies that hire the young and unemployed should be reduced.

Repeal of the housing tax is a major demand of Letta’s coalition partners in Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right group.

Reporting by Steve Scherer and Naomi O'Leary; editing by Barry Moody

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
