Berlusconi group to boycott Italy president vote in Prodi protest
#World News
April 19, 2013 / 2:34 PM / 4 years ago

Berlusconi group to boycott Italy president vote in Prodi protest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi enters the polling booths during the presidential election in the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Friday his center-right bloc would boycott the next round of a vote for state president and protest outside parliament in an attempt to prevent the election of center-left candidate Romano Prodi.

Prodi, one of Berlusconi’s oldest enemies in politics and also a former premier, is unacceptable to the center-right which accused center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani of going back on his word to nominate a broadly acceptable candidate.

The embattled Bersani proposed Prodi after abandoning his previous candidate, ex-Senate speaker Franco Marini, because of a revolt in his party against any deal with Berlusconi.

“Italy, our country, is more important than the factional interests of the left,” Berlusconi said in a statement.

Bersani’s center-left bloc does not have the numbers to elect Prodi on its own and would require a handful of renegades from the other parties to get him through in a vote on Friday afternoon.

A small group of center-right parliamentarians, led by Alessandra Mussolini, granddaughter of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, entered the chamber wearing white t-shirts with the words: “No Prodi No” on the front and “The devil wears Prodi” on the back.

Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody

