Center-left's Prodi withdraws candidacy for Italy president
#World News
April 19, 2013 / 7:17 PM / in 4 years

Center-left's Prodi withdraws candidacy for Italy president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Romano Prodi shows the victory sign as he holds a news conference at the Ulivo left party coalition main headquarters at Piazza SS Apostoli in downtown Rome in this April 11, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Romano Prodi on Friday withdrew his candidacy for Italian president after he failed to be elected in the fourth round of voting in parliament.

Prodi fell more than a hundred votes short of the required majority and many parliamentarians from the ranks of the center-left coalition he represented refused to back him in the secret ballot.

“The result of the vote and the way that it came about lead me to believe there are no longer the necessary conditions to continue,” Prodi said in statement.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie

