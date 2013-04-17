FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy center-left's Renzi says won't back Marini for president
#World News
April 17, 2013 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Italy center-left's Renzi says won't back Marini for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian PD (Democratic Party) leader Pierluigi Bersani (L) speaks with mayor of Florence Matteo Renzi during a political rally in Florence February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Matteo Renzi, one of the most prominent members of Italy’s center-left Democratic Party (PD), on Thursday rejected party leader Pier Luigi Bersani’s candidate for the new head of state.

PD sources said earlier that Bersani had reached a deal with the center-right to support former Senate speaker Franco Marini for the crucial role of president to replace Giorgio Napolitano when voting begins on Thursday.

“We oppose this choice ... our supporters will not vote for him,” said Florence mayor Renzi, who unsuccessfully challenged Bersani for the PD leadership last year and is believed to command the support of at least 50 parliamentarians.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
