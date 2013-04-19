FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prodi has lost chance of Italy presidency: center-left's Renzi
April 19, 2013

Prodi has lost chance of Italy presidency: center-left's Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Romano Prodi no longer has any chance of becoming Italian president after he failed to be elected in the fourth round of a parliamentary vote, prominent center-left politician Matteo Renzi said on Friday.

Prodi, selected as the center-left’s candidate earlier on Friday, fell more than 100 votes short of the votes required, signaling that many center-left parliamentarians refused to back him in the secret ballot.

“Prodi’s candidacy no longer exists,” Renzi, by far the most popular center-left politician, told reporters in Florence where he is mayor.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Barry Moody

