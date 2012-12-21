FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Monti resigns, elections likely in February
December 21, 2012 / 6:54 PM / in 5 years

Italy PM Monti resigns, elections likely in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti (C) looks as he makes his speech during a visit to the Fiat car factory in the southern city of Melfi December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti tendered his resignation to President Giorgio Napolitano on Friday, the president’s office said, paving the way for national elections in February.

Napolitano is expected to dissolve parliament in the next few days and has already indicated that the most likely date for the election is February 24.

He will begin consultations with political leaders on Saturday to discuss the next steps, the statement said, and in the meantime he asked Monti to continue in a caretaker capacity.

Monti handed in his resignation during a brief meeting at the president’s palace, shortly after parliament approved his government’s 2013 budget.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

