Centre-left head Bersani says to quit after Italy president picked
April 19, 2013 / 8:49 PM / in 4 years

Centre-left head Bersani says to quit after Italy president picked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PD (Democratic Party) leader Pierluigi Bersani casts his ballot during the second day for the presidential election in the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani told his Democratic Party on Friday he would resign as soon as a new head of state is elected, Italian news agencies reported.

On Friday scores of party rebels disobeyed Bersani’s instructions to vote for former Prime Minister Romano Prodi in an election for head of state, having also scuppered a different candidate proposed by Bersani on Thursday.

“One in four of us was a traitor, for me it is unacceptable,” Bersani was quoted as saying by the AGI agency at the meeting of PD parliamentarians.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

