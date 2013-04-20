FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy president Napolitano calls for responsibility
April 20, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Italy president Napolitano calls for responsibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano waves at the end of a meeting with the "wise men" at the Quirinale palace in Rome in this picture provided by the Italian Presidency Press Office April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Italian Presidency Press Office/Handout

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s newly re-elected President Giorgio Napolitano called on divided political parties on Saturday to act responsibly in the days ahead as he tries once more to resolve the stalemate created by February’s deadlocked election.

“I strongly hope that in the next few weeks, starting in the next few days, all sides will fulfill their duties, with the aim of strengthening the institutions of the state,” he said in a brief address at his offices in the Quirinale Palace.

“We must all consider, as I have tried to in these hours, the difficult situation of the country and the problems of Italy and the Italians, as well as the image and international role of our country,” he said.

Reporting By Naomi O'Leary and James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
