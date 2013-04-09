FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy center-right says president must be able to unite country
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2013 / 5:38 PM / 4 years ago

Italy center-right says president must be able to unite country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (R) speaks as PDL secretary Angelino Alfano (L) looks on after meeting with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano at Quirinale palace in Rome March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s next head of state must be able to unite the country and be acceptable to all political parties, a top official from Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right coalition said on Tuesday.

“The president must represent national unity and therefore cannot be, or even appear to be, hostile to a significant part of the Italian people,” Angelino Alfano, the national secretary of Berlusconi’s People of Freedom party, said in a statement.

Alfano issued the statement after a meeting between Berlusconi and center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani to try to break Italy’s political deadlock following February’s inconclusive election.

Officials said the meeting focused on finding an accord over the next president to replace Giorgio Napolitano whose term ends next month.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.