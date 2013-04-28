FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rome mayor says shooting not act of terrorism
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
#World News
April 28, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 4 years

Rome mayor says shooting not act of terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The shooting outside the Italian prime minister’s office on Sunday could not be described as terrorism although the bitter political climate of the past few months has increased tensions, the mayor of Rome, Gianni Alemanno said.

“It’s not an act of terrorism but certainly the climate of the past few months has not helped,” Alemanno told reporters.

A man was arrested after the shooting in which two police officers and a passerby were wounded just as the new government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta was being sworn in at the presidential palace around a kilometer (mile) away.

Reporting By Roberto Landucci; writing by James Mackenzie

