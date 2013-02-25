FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy center-left official sees risk of return to polls
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 25, 2013 / 4:33 PM / in 5 years

Italy center-left official sees risk of return to polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will need to return to the polls if early projections from the national election pointing to an inconclusive outcome are confirmed, a top official from the center-left Democratic Party (PD) said on Monday.

“The scenario from the projections we have seen so far suggest there will be no stable government and we would need to return to the polls,” PD economics spokesman Stefano Fassina told national television channel RAI.

It was not realistic to imagine a broad coalition between the center-left and the center-right led by Silvio Berlusconi, he said.

According to most projections by several polling agencies the center-right leads in the Senate, including in several key regions, while telephone polls issued immediately after the vote put the center-left ahead in the Chamber of Deputies.

No projections based on the actual vote count have yet been issued for the Chamber.

Reporting by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.