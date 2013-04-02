FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Bersani says bid to form government over, new phase begins
#World News
April 2, 2013 / 2:54 PM / in 4 years

Italy's Bersani says bid to form government over, new phase begins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's PD (Democratic Party) leader Pierluigi Bersani reacts during a news conference following a meeting with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano at the Quirinale Presidential palace in Rome March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani said on Tuesday his bid to form a government after last month’s deadlocked election was over and a new phase had begun, after his failure to gather enough support to win a confidence vote.

“My task has been ended in this new phase,” Bersani told reporters, after President Giorgio Napolitano summoned a special group of 10 “wise men” to propose a basic set of reforms to be backed by all parties.

Party officials had previously refused to concede that Bersani’s bid to form a government was definitively over.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by James Mackenzie

