Berlusconi ally says scrapping housing tax precondition for government

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) touches his face as he sits next to Minister for Public Administration Renato Brunetta during a debate at the Senate in Rome June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - The center-right will not support a government that does not agree to eliminate a hated housing tax introduced by the technocrat administration of Prime Minister Mario Monti, a senior center-right official said on Wednesday.

Renato Brunetta, the lower house leader for Berlusconi’s party, told Reuters scrapping the tax and giving back to Italians the housing levy they paid in 2012 was a “fundamental condition” for the formation of a government.

Center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi promised to get rid of the tax during his election campaign.