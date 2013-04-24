FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlusconi ally says scrapping housing tax precondition for government
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 24, 2013 / 10:15 AM / in 4 years

Berlusconi ally says scrapping housing tax precondition for government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) touches his face as he sits next to Minister for Public Administration Renato Brunetta during a debate at the Senate in Rome June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - The center-right will not support a government that does not agree to eliminate a hated housing tax introduced by the technocrat administration of Prime Minister Mario Monti, a senior center-right official said on Wednesday.

Renato Brunetta, the lower house leader for Berlusconi’s party, told Reuters scrapping the tax and giving back to Italians the housing levy they paid in 2012 was a “fundamental condition” for the formation of a government.

Center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi promised to get rid of the tax during his election campaign.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni. Writing by Steve Scherer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.