Italy center-left rejects government alliance with center-right

Nichi Vendola, leader of SEL (Left Ecology Freedom) party and governor of the southern Italian region of Puglia attends a news conference at the foreign press club in downtown Rome, December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - The junior partner in Italy’s center-left coalition on Wednesday rejected forming a governing alliance with the center-right after neither side won enough seats to govern in this week’s election.

“No grand coalition,” said Nichi Vendola, leader of the Left Ecology Freedom party, after a meeting with center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani.

In a statement, Vendola said he hoped populist leader Beppe Grillo did not want a right-left government either, and called for a government that would “give an electric shock” to the country. Grillo said earlier he would not support either coalition in parliament.