Italy leftist party rules out coalition with Berlusconi
#World News
March 29, 2013 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

Italy leftist party rules out coalition with Berlusconi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks with reporters after a meeting with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano at Quirinale palace in Rome March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - The junior partner in Italy’s center-left alliance ruled out a coalition with Silvio Berlusconi’s People of Freedom (PDL) party following talks on Friday to try to form a government after last month’s deadlocked election.

“Any possibility of a broad coalition government is out of the question,” said Nichi Vendola, leader of the Left, Ecology, Freedom party, the junior partner in the center-left alliance led by Pier Luigi Bersani.

“The PDL is not a possible ally, especially in a situation like the one we have in Italy,” he told reporters, after meeting President Giorgio Napolitano.

Vendola said the best solution was a government led by Bersani, the leader of the Democratic Party, who won the biggest share of the vote but fell short of majority in parliament.

Berlusconi and the centrist group led by the outgoing prime minister Mario Monti have called for a broad coalition of all major parties.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by James Mackenzie

