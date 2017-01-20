FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Itaú Unibanco postpones acquisition of Colombia's CorpBanca
January 20, 2017 / 11:15 PM / 7 months ago

Itaú Unibanco postpones acquisition of Colombia's CorpBanca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holdings SA (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's largest private sector lender, said on Friday it has reached an agreement to postpone to January 2022 the acquisition of shares of Colombia's CorpBanca.

Itaú's deal for CorpBanca would give the Brazilian bank the fifth post among the Andean country's largest retail banks. Initially Itaú Unibanco was to acquire CorpBanca shares on Jan. 29. No reason for the postponement was disclosed.

Itaú plans to buy Colombia's CorpBanca using its Chilean arm Itaú CorpBanca.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr

