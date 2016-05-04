Itaú loses ground to Bradesco as outlooks for Brazil banks diverge

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The premium in the shares of Brazilian lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA over smaller rival Banco Bradesco SA narrowed on Wednesday as investors fretted that Itaú faces a tougher time coping with a painful recession.

Traders have scaled back their bets on Itaú since Tuesday, when the bank missed first-quarter profit estimates as loan book quality eroded significantly. Bradesco’s allure among investors has intensified since last week, when executives suggested the worst of the loan write-off cycle seems not far off.

The so-called long-short spread between non-voting shares of Itaú and Bradesco, a gauge of investor preference, narrowed for a fourth day on Wednesday, hitting 4.95 reais, the smallest in almost eight months. Itaú and Bradesco are Nos. 1 and 2 in terms of assets among private-sector banks.

The spread stood at 7.15 reais on April 28, when Bradesco reported a small first-quarter profit miss. That day, executives told investors that loan-loss provisions may end the year within target even if defaults climbed further.

The narrowing spread underscores questions about whether Itaú’s operations can still outperform. In the past 15 years, Bradesco has only traded at a premium to Itaú less than two months between October and December 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

An equity long-short strategy involves buying positions in a stock that investors expect to increase in value, while positioning against others that could fall.

Management at both banks face similar challenges: a harsh recession, sweeping corruption probes that have ensnared key clients and rising defaults. A growing choir of investors and analysts are confident Bradesco is better prepared to overcome what could become Brazil’s longest credit downturn in two decades.

“Itaú had been heavily building provisions since last year, so quarterly results left many market participants disappointed,” said Thiago Romeu Montenegro, a trader with São Paulo-based Quantitas Gestão de Recursos, which manages 26 billion reais ($7.3 billion) in client money.

Marcelo Telles of Credit Suisse Securities is among analysts who prefer Bradesco shares, given Itaú’s expensive valuation and grim outlook.

For Montenegro, the investment case for Bradesco has been bolstered by the fact that the acquisition of HSBC Holdings Plc’s local unit may not need extra capital.

ITAÚ AS BENEFICIARY

Further spread compression will hinge on Bradesco’s ability to weather another wave of expected corporate and consumer defaults that may fan loan losses this year, traders said.

Delinquencies and loan renegotiations at Itaú and Bradesco gained steam last quarter, with executives suggesting more increases are coming. Itaú’s provisions jumped by 38 percent in the first quarter, compared with Bradesco’s 30 percent.

Investors believe Bradesco’s provisioning policies are more conservative than Itaú‘s.

They cite the way Itaú and Bradesco dealt with Sete Brasil Participações SA, the rig leaser that filed for bankruptcy protection last week. Sources told Reuters that Sete owes $700 million and $500 million to Itaú and Bradesco, respectively.

Eduardo Nishio, an analyst with Banco Brasil Plural, said Bradesco booked larger provisions on the Sete loans than Itaú last quarter, suggesting Itaú may have to take more provisions this quarter.

The replacement of leftist President Dilma Rousseff with a more business-friendly leader could spark a rally favoring Itaú by allowing borrowers to raise cash from investors and repay debt, Banco BTG Pactual analyst Eduardo Rosman said. Rousseff may be put on trial by the Senate next week for breaking budget rules.

“If more profound changes indeed happen and Brazil improves, Itaú would definitely be among the main beneficiaries in our coverage universe,” Rosman said.