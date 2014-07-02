Exclusive: Itaú BBA hires Mukherjee to cover Latin America debt markets

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Itaú BBA hired former Moody’s Investors Service corporate finance analyst Soummo Mukherjee, as the largest Latin American corporate and investment bank seeks to boost coverage of fixed income in the region.

Mukherjee, who worked at Moody’s for 14 years, will head coverage of debt issues for the largest companies in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Argentina, bank officials said late on Wednesday. He will be based in Santiago and report directly to Ciro Matuo, Itaú BBA’s head of credit research for Latin America.

The move comes as Itaú BBA, which is growing investment-banking activities as part of an expansion plan in Latin America, is bolstering research coverage of regional corporate debt - an area traditionally dominated by U.S. banks. Itaú BBA currently has more than 40 equity research analysts in the region covering 88 percent of the stocks comprising the MSCI Latin America index.

“On the equity side, we have extensive coverage across Latin America, and we are trying to implement that now with fixed income,” Matuo said in an interview on Wednesday. “Suommo’s great experience and knowledge will help us leverage our coverage of companies outside Brazil.”

In recent years, Itaú BBA has boosted credit research with the hirings of experienced staff including former Credit Suisse Group AG analyst Eduardo Vieira. The team includes Matuo and two analysts that are mainly focused on Brazilian companies.

At Moody‘s, Mukherjee covered credit rating issues for companies in the telecommunications, media, retail and mining industries from the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil. He is expected to start this month, Matuo said.

Itaú BBA is the corporate and investment banking unit of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest non-government bank.