Itron fourth-quarter profit misses analysts' estimates as revenue sags

(Reuters) - Power meter maker Itron Inc (ITRI.O) reported quarterly profits and annual forecasts that missed analysts’ estimates after the completion of several government-funded projects led to a drop in revenue in its energy business, sending its shares down 10 percent in after-hours trading.

Itron, which makes electricity, natural gas, and water metering systems, said net income in its October-December fourth quarter was $15.9 million, or 40 cents per share. That compared with a loss of $54.6 million, or $1.35 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding special items, the company earned 58 cents per share.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $523.3 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $472.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Itron said revenue in its energy segment, which accounted for almost three-quarters of total revenue, fell 25 percent to $391.7 million from a year earlier, as it had already completed several OpenWay projects in North America.

OpenWay refers to smart metering technology that allows meters to collect and communicate information as well as be remotely configured and upgraded.

“The units on these projects, to be eligible for stimulus dollars, had to be installed by the end of 2012, so what we had was a pretty substantial amount of revenue that has basically been completed and not replaced,” said Craig Irwin, a Wedbush Securities analyst in New York.

Itron, based in Liberty Lake, Washington, forecast full-year earnings in 2013 of $3.00 per share to $3.25 per share, excluding special items, on revenue of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion. Analysts were expecting a profit of $3.66 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.