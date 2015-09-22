ITT Educational's shares fall on DoJ probe

(Reuters) - Shares of for-profit education provider ITT Educational Services Inc fell about 8 percent on Tuesday, a day after the company said it is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) under the False Claims Act.

The DoJ is investigating whether the company violated the Department of Education's Program Participation Agreement regulations by knowingly submitting false statements, ITT said in a filing on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1V86Lik)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May charged ITT and two top executives with fraud for concealing from investors potentially huge losses in two student loan programs that the college operator had guaranteed.

ITT owns and operates more than 135 ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel Webster College, according to the company’s website.

The company’s shares were down 4.7 percent at $3.81 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, recouping from a session low of $3.70.

Up to Monday’s close, the shares had fallen 30 percent in the past 12 months.