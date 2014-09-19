U.S. SEC weighs filing civil charges against ITT Education

(Reuters) - For-profit college operator ITT Educational Services Inc disclosed on Friday that it may face civil charges by the U.S. securities regulator following investigations related to two private education loan programs for its students.

ITT’s shares fell 33.2 percent to hit their lowest in 19 years after the company said it received a “Wells Notice” from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A Wells Notice is usually the last step in an SEC investigation before a civil enforcement action is filed, and gives a recipient one last chance to convince regulators not to file a lawsuit.

ITT and peer Corinthian Colleges Inc are already under investigations for predatory student lending practices that could lead borrowers to default on their loans.

ITT on Friday did not provide details on the private education loan programs, but warned that any legal action or settlement could hurt its finances, results and cash flow.

The entire U.S. for-profit education sector, which relies heavily on federal student aid funds, has come under fire in recent years for high student debt loads, low rates of graduation and poor employability of those who do graduate.

Earlier in the year, the U.S. Department of Education forced Corinthian to sell its schools, sending a strict signal to the entire sector already reeling under heavy scrutiny.

ITT’s finances have also come under regulatory scrutiny following its failure to file results for 2013 and the first two quarters of 2014 as well as details related to audit of the federal funds received.

ITT said “there can be no assurance” that it will be able to meet the New York Stock Exchange’s deadline of Nov. 15 to file its results for 2013.

The company’s shares on Friday fell to a low of $5.11, the lowest the stock has hit since December 1995. The stock traded as high as $134 in early 2009.

Up to Thursday’s close, the shares had lost 77 percent of its value so far this year.