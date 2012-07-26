FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBC's Olympic draw to hit ITV ad revenues
#Media Industry News
July 26, 2012 / 6:49 AM / in 5 years

BBC's Olympic draw to hit ITV ad revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected ad revenues to dip in the summer, when many viewers will be watching the Olympics on the rival BBC, overshadowing a 3 percent rise in the first half.

The broadcaster, home to soap opera Coronation Street and period drama Downton Abbey, said advertising revenue would be down 10 percent in July, 11 percent in August and between flat and down 5 percent in September, resulting in a broadly flat overall performance for the nine months to end-September.

The company posted a 15 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 235 million pounds ($363.6 million) and the same rise in adjusted earnings per share to 4.7 pence, both ahead of analyst expectations, helped by a strong performance from its production arm and its Euro 2012 soccer coverage.

(This story corrects year in para 3) ($1 = 0.6463 British pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
