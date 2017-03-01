FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
ITV's production arm boosts earnings in tough ad market
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 1, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 6 months ago

ITV's production arm boosts earnings in tough ad market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A company sign is displayed outside an ITV studio in London, Britain July 27, 2016.Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - ITV (ITV.L), Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, reported a 3 percent rise in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) as growth in its studios production business more than offset a drop in advertising revenue.

The broadcaster of "Coronation Street" and crime drama "Broadchurch" said net advertising revenue across its channels would be 6 percent lower for the first four months, reflecting the current economic uncertainty in Britain.

The company reported EPS of 17 pence, beating market forecasts, on total external revenue up 3 percent to 3.06 billion pounds, including currency benefits.

It said it would pay a special dividend of 5 pence a share on top of a final dividend of 4.8 pence.

(Story corrects special dividend to 5 pence per share, paragraph 4.)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.